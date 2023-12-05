Dec 5, 2023 - Holidays

Where to get your Christmas tree

It's that most wonderful time of the year, and if you're on the hunt for a Christmas tree, we've got you covered.

Here are our top picks for Christmas trees:

Delancey Street Holiday Trees

Clancy's Pumpkins & Christmas Trees

  • Two locations in San Francisco (Sloat Boulevard and 7th Avenue).

The Guardsmen

  • Located at the Festival Pavilion at Fort Mason.
  • Proceeds from tree sales support at-risk youth in the Bay Area.

Santa's Tree Farm and Village

  • A "choose-and-cut" tree farm located in Half Moon Bay.
  • The village also features kids activities like train rides, a Mrs. Claus Kitchen and gift shop.

💭 My thought bubble: I grew up going to Clancy's Christmas tree lot on Sloat Boulevard but in recent years have preferred Delancey's for its social mission.

  • Except for this year, when my fiancée and I went to The Home Depot, where the trees are typically cheaper than a traditional lot.
