SF State teachers plan to strike Tuesday

San Francisco State University educators plan to strike Tuesday to push for raises.

Driving the news: Thousands of teachers across the California State University system have scheduled one-day strikes throughout the week.

  • SFSU teachers plan to picket Tuesday, while Sacramento State faculty are planning for similar actions on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Teachers at Cal Poly Pomona went on strike Monday.

Context: Teachers are seeking a 12% raise, an increase in parental leave from six weeks to an entire semester, more manageable workloads, additional gender-inclusive restrooms and more.

  • The state university's chancellor's office, however, said those pay increases would cost $380 million in new recurring spending, the Associated Press reports.

What they're saying: "We are overworked and underpaid, and our students are not getting the education they deserve," Anthony Ratcliff, a representative with the California Faculty Association, said in a written statement.

The other side: "We recognize the need to increase compensation and are committed to doing so, but our financial commitments must be fiscally sustainable," Leora Freedman, a vice chancellor for human resources, told the AP.

What to watch: The university is also at odds with the Teamsters Local 2010 union, which represents electricians, plumbers, maintenance workers and other trade employees, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

  • The union has called for a strike on Friday in conjunction with faculty members.
