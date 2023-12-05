San Francisco State University educators plan to strike Tuesday to push for raises. Driving the news: Thousands of teachers across the California State University system have scheduled one-day strikes throughout the week.

SFSU teachers plan to picket Tuesday, while Sacramento State faculty are planning for similar actions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Teachers at Cal Poly Pomona went on strike Monday.

Context: Teachers are seeking a 12% raise, an increase in parental leave from six weeks to an entire semester, more manageable workloads, additional gender-inclusive restrooms and more.

The state university's chancellor's office, however, said those pay increases would cost $380 million in new recurring spending, the Associated Press reports.

What they're saying: "We are overworked and underpaid, and our students are not getting the education they deserve," Anthony Ratcliff, a representative with the California Faculty Association, said in a written statement.

The other side: "We recognize the need to increase compensation and are committed to doing so, but our financial commitments must be fiscally sustainable," Leora Freedman, a vice chancellor for human resources, told the AP.

What to watch: The university is also at odds with the Teamsters Local 2010 union, which represents electricians, plumbers, maintenance workers and other trade employees, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.