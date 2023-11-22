How plant hardiness is changing California landscaping

Data: Axios analysis of USDA data; Map: Will Chase/Axios Warming temperatures are changing where and when different plant varieties can grow most successfully, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) map released last week. Why it matters: The Plant Hardiness Zone Map is a kind of bible for farmers and gardeners, helping them understand which plants can thrive in their area — and when to plant them.

Catch up quick: The map was last published in 2012, based on 30 years of average annual low temperatures between 1976 and 2005.

The new map — showing the coldest average temperatures have crept up about 2.5° F across the U.S. — taps data from 1991 to 2020 and information collected from over 13,000 weather stations, Axios' Emily Harris reports.

That's nearly double the data collection points compared to the previous map — improving the accuracy of the new one.

How it works: The map divides the U.S. into 13 zones, each representing a range of 10° F.

Each zone is divided further into two five-degree half zones.

State of play: While the new map for Northern California shows little change overall, some locations shifted a half-zone higher or lower depending on the microclimate, including parts of the Bay Area.

That means the new zones will be particularly significant for those already growing plants at the extreme edge of their suggested range.

The big picture: Farmers in California have taken steps in recent years to experiment with new crop varieties that can better withstand drought and heat amid climate change impacts.

That includes mango trees and tropical palms like the ones found at Richmond-based plant nursery Golden Gate Palms.

Other local nurseries are also offering drought-tolerant and other landscape-resilient selections specific to parts of the Bay.

The state has also incentivized homeowners to replace grass lawns with plants sustainable in or native to California soil by implementing rebate programs.

Of note: Many factors influence whether a given plant grows successfully, including light, soil moisture, humidity and exposure to the elements.

The USDA recommends consulting with local producers, nurseries or master gardeners for area-specific growing advice.

The San Francisco Department of Public Works maintains a list of drought-tolerant plants recommended for landscaping.

The bottom line: You don't need to start changing which plants you're growing — thriving plants will likely continue to grow successfully.