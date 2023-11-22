How plant hardiness is changing California landscaping

Catch up quick: The map was last published in 2012, based on 30 years of average annual low temperatures between 1976 and 2005.
The new map — showing the coldest average temperatures have crept up about 2.5° F across the U.S. — taps data from 1991 to 2020 and information collected from over 13,000 weather stations, Axios' Emily Harris reports.
That's nearly double the data collection points compared to the previous map — improving the accuracy of the new one.
How it works: The map divides the U.S. into 13 zones, each representing a range of 10° F.
Each zone is divided further into two five-degree half zones.
State of play: While the new map for Northern California shows little change overall, some locations shifted a half-zone higher or lower depending on the microclimate, including parts of the Bay Area.
That means the new zones will be particularly significant for those already growing plants at the extreme edge of their suggested range.
The big picture: Farmers in California have taken steps in recent years to experiment with new crop varieties that can better withstand drought and heat amid climate change impacts.
That includes mango trees and tropical palms like the ones found at Richmond-based plant nursery Golden Gate Palms.