Warriors' arena transit options could be better, could be worse

Data: Walk Score; Graphic: Axios Visuals

The Chase Center, home to the Golden State Warriors, ranks in the middle of the pack for transit scores among NBA arenas, according to a new survey.

What's happening: Walk Score, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods, measured how well NBA arenas are served by public transportation.

The Chase Center, which ranks 17 out of 29, has a transit score of 73 out of 100.

The company assigns a "usefulness" value to the nearby transit routes on frequency, type and distance between stops.

A transit score of 90–100 means public transportation near the arena is world class; 70–89 scores have convenient transportation options for most trips; 50–69 scores have many nearby public transit options; 25–49 scores have few nearby public transportation options; 0–24 scores mean it is possible to get on a bus.

By the numbers: There are four cities with NBA arenas that have a transit score of 100 according to WalkScore: Boston, D.C., New York (with two arenas) and Toronto.

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, and Frost Bank Center in San Antonio rank the lowest.

While the KT line takes fans straight to the Chase Center from Chinatown, downtown and the Bayview, it's a slow-moving train the second it emerges from underground.

Be smart: There are 30 NBA teams and 29 arenas — the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers both play at Crypto.com Arena.