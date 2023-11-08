Share on email (opens in new window)

Musician Sam Johnson performs during the 2023 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco in September. Photo: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual takeover of downtown San Francisco, is returning next year, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff raised some alarms in August when he said this year's Dreamforce could be the last one in the city.

At the time, he expressed concern over the potential impact of homelessness and drug use on the conference.

Why it matters: Amid San Francisco's ongoing recovery from the pandemic, the annual conference provides a boost to the city's tourism economy.

By the numbers: Hotels in the area around Moscone Center, where Dreamforce took place, had an average 93.6% hotel occupancy rate from Sept. 11-13, SFGATE reports, citing data from real estate analytics company CoStar Group.

The final day of Dreamforce, Sept. 14, saw a 74.7% hotel occupancy rate, higher than the city's average 66.1% occupancy rate in July.

What they're saying: Despite Benioff's concerns ahead of September's event, Dreamforce "set new standards with outstanding safety measures, cleanliness and hospitality for our 40,000 visiting trailblazers," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.