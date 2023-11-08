Dreamforce is coming back to San Francisco next year
Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual takeover of downtown San Francisco, is returning next year, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday.
Driving the news: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff raised some alarms in August when he said this year's Dreamforce could be the last one in the city.
- At the time, he expressed concern over the potential impact of homelessness and drug use on the conference.
Why it matters: Amid San Francisco's ongoing recovery from the pandemic, the annual conference provides a boost to the city's tourism economy.
By the numbers: Hotels in the area around Moscone Center, where Dreamforce took place, had an average 93.6% hotel occupancy rate from Sept. 11-13, SFGATE reports, citing data from real estate analytics company CoStar Group.
- The final day of Dreamforce, Sept. 14, saw a 74.7% hotel occupancy rate, higher than the city's average 66.1% occupancy rate in July.
What they're saying: Despite Benioff's concerns ahead of September's event, Dreamforce "set new standards with outstanding safety measures, cleanliness and hospitality for our 40,000 visiting trailblazers," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
