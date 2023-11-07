1 hour ago - News

The share of multigenerational households in the Bay Area

headshot
headshot
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Multigenerational households — three or more generations under one roof — are on the rise in the U.S.

By the numbers: The share of multigenerational households in Bay Area counties ranges from almost 4% to over 9%, with San Francisco recording nearly 8%.

The big picture: Financial concerns and caregiving needs are two of the major reasons people live with their parents (and parents' parents).

  • There were 6 million multigenerational households in the U.S. in 2020, up from 5.1 million in 2010, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Of note: Asian, Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely than white Americans to live in multigenerational family households, per a 2022 analysis by Pew Research Center.

  • Immigrants are also more likely to live in multigenerational households compared to U.S.-born people, the analysis found.
  • Living close to family or friends can improve your health and happiness.

What we're watching: State legislation enacted in recent years has allowed certain residential properties in California to add accessory dwelling units.

  • It's become a popular option for families who want to give young adults or aging parents more privacy, The Mercury News reports.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more