Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Multigenerational households — three or more generations under one roof — are on the rise in the U.S.

By the numbers: The share of multigenerational households in Bay Area counties ranges from almost 4% to over 9%, with San Francisco recording nearly 8%.

The big picture: Financial concerns and caregiving needs are two of the major reasons people live with their parents (and parents' parents).

There were 6 million multigenerational households in the U.S. in 2020, up from 5.1 million in 2010, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Of note: Asian, Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely than white Americans to live in multigenerational family households, per a 2022 analysis by Pew Research Center.

Immigrants are also more likely to live in multigenerational households compared to U.S.-born people, the analysis found.

Living close to family or friends can improve your health and happiness.

What we're watching: State legislation enacted in recent years has allowed certain residential properties in California to add accessory dwelling units.