Ham and cheese croissants are a dime a dozen, but it should come as no surprise that the one from Tartine Manufactory goes above and beyond.

What's happening: I'm no food critic, but I've had a lot of ham and cheese croissants in my day, and this is the one.

The croissant itself is cut in half to form a true sandwich around the ham, gruyere cheese, jalapeno, fried egg, avocado and a wonderfully flavorful aji verde sauce.

What's next: I highly recommend trying this out yourself and feel free to get one for me while you're there.