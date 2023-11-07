1 hour ago - Food and Drink
The best ham and cheese croissant in San Francisco
Ham and cheese croissants are a dime a dozen, but it should come as no surprise that the one from Tartine Manufactory goes above and beyond.
What's happening: I'm no food critic, but I've had a lot of ham and cheese croissants in my day, and this is the one.
- The croissant itself is cut in half to form a true sandwich around the ham, gruyere cheese, jalapeno, fried egg, avocado and a wonderfully flavorful aji verde sauce.
What's next: I highly recommend trying this out yourself and feel free to get one for me while you're there.
- Tartine Manufactory, located in the Mission/Potrero, is open from 8am-4pm every day.
