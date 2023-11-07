1 hour ago - Food and Drink

The best ham and cheese croissant in San Francisco

The ham and cheese croissant sandwich from Tartine Manufactory. Photo: Megan Rose Dickey/Axios

Ham and cheese croissants are a dime a dozen, but it should come as no surprise that the one from Tartine Manufactory goes above and beyond.

What's happening: I'm no food critic, but I've had a lot of ham and cheese croissants in my day, and this is the one.

  • The croissant itself is cut in half to form a true sandwich around the ham, gruyere cheese, jalapeno, fried egg, avocado and a wonderfully flavorful aji verde sauce.

What's next: I highly recommend trying this out yourself and feel free to get one for me while you're there.

  • Tartine Manufactory, located in the Mission/Potrero, is open from 8am-4pm every day.
