Congratulations, you made it to another weekend. And, as always, the city has lots to keep you occupied. Here are a few ideas:

🍿 Catch a documentary at SFFILM's 2023 Doc Stories in the Presidio or Mission district this weekend.

Film schedule and tickets available here.

🥳 Visit your favorite queer bar El Rio in celebration of its 45th anniversary.

Saturday from 3pm-2am. Open bar from 3-5pm.

🎨 Support local artists at the Renegade Craft Fair at Fort Mason, featuring handmade goods, food and more.

Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm.

🎵 Head to San José to the Hip Hop Made the Bay concert, featuring E-40, Ice Cube, Warren G and others.