43 mins ago - Culture
How an 11-year-old in Oakland invented the popsicle
In 1905, an 11-year-old kid invented the Popsicle right here in the Bay.
How it happened: Frank Epperson was playing in his Oakland neighborhood when he accidentally left on the porch a cup of soda with the stirring stick still in it.
- The drop in temperature overnight led the soda to freeze like an icicle.
Details: He named the invention the "Epsicle" and began selling them at Neptune Beach, an amusement park in Alameda, after it became a hit in his neighborhood.
- Once he began pursuing a patent for it, his children eventually convinced him to rename the treat the popsicle — or a Pop's 'Sicle, as they called it.
- It has since spawned a whole industry's worth of ice pops.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.