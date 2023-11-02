How an 11-year-old in Oakland invented the popsicle

In 1905, an 11-year-old kid invented the Popsicle right here in the Bay.

How it happened: Frank Epperson was playing in his Oakland neighborhood when he accidentally left on the porch a cup of soda with the stirring stick still in it.

The drop in temperature overnight led the soda to freeze like an icicle.

Details: He named the invention the "Epsicle" and began selling them at Neptune Beach, an amusement park in Alameda, after it became a hit in his neighborhood.