San Francisco Public Library launches streaming service for local music

The San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) has officially launched its new music streaming platform, Bay Beats, in partnership with independent music store Amoeba.

Driving the news: The free service features Bay Area talent, and the library plans to host in-person events and concerts with the spotlighted artists.

The platform received more than 600 entries for its first collection, according to SFPL, which held a launch party over the weekend with performances by some of the selected artists — including hip hop educator UnLearnTheWorld and folk singer Alison Faith Levy.

Details: Local musicians were invited earlier this year to submit a selection of original tracks for inclusion in Bay Beats, which plans to accept samples once per year during a three-month period. Up to 100 albums will be accepted at a time.

A panel of experts made up of SFPL staff and Bay Area music influencers reviews the tracks. If their album is selected, musicians will sign a licensing agreement and receive a $250 honorarium payment per album.

They'll also get their own artist page on the platform, where they can promote live shows and upcoming releases.

What they're saying: "We are looking for music that represents our community's diverse musical genres, demographics and various points of view," the Bay Beats website states.

Bay Beats is available for streaming to all. SFPL card holders can also download albums.