The late actor Robin Williams' former San Francisco home hit the market this week for $25 million.

Driving the news: Located at 540 El Camino Del Mar, the Italian Renaissance-style residence overlooking the Bay has been dubbed the "crown jewel" of its Sea Cliff neighborhood by its realtor.

Details: The three-level house, which spans nearly 10,600 square feet, was constructed in 1926 and features 20 rooms — including six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, a media room, library, walk-in vault and wine cellar, among other things.

The intrigue: Williams added more playful elements — such as secret rooms, metal animal gargoyles and hidden passageways for his children — after he and his then-wife, producer Marsha Garces Williams, acquired the property for $3.2 million in 1991.

What they're saying: The pair "took the house down to the studs" to rebuild it but "took great pains to preserve the rare and valuable building materials used in 1926, which are simply no longer available in the construction of modern homes," Compass agent Steven Mavromihalis, the property's real estate agent, said in a statement.

Zoom out: Garces Williams retained ownership of the home after their divorce in 2010 and recently told the Wall Street Journal she is looking to downsize now that their two children have grown up.

Check out more photos here.