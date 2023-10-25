Oct 25, 2023 - Things to Do

4 must-visit pumpkin patches around the Bay Area

Photo of people walking down a path surrounded by colorful pumpkins on both sides

Picking pumpkins at Andreotti Family Farms Pumpkin Patch in Half Moon Bay on Oct. 7. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

When the 2023 Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off took place in Half Moon Bay this month, the winner set a world record with a pumpkin over 2,700 pounds.

  • Thankfully, most pumpkins weigh much less. If you haven't yet had a chance to size some up, we've got a round-up of local pumpkin patches to visit before their doors close for winter.

The Guardsmen Pumpkin Patch

Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco

  • Open through Oct. 29 with free admission, Guardsmen offers live music and drinks, pumpkin-based treats, Halloween movies and more. Proceeds go toward at-risk youth.
  • Visitors are welcome 3-9pm on weekdays and 9am-9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch

4414 Piedmont Ave., Oakland

  • At Piedmont, you'll find a Halloween store with all kinds of goodies — including costumes and animatronics — as well as a haunted house.
  • It's open every day 9am-8pm through Oct. 31.
  • Admission to the patch is free, while the haunted house charges $10.

Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch

5157 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa

  • This family farm is more like a carnival with its intricate corn maze, pumpkin blasters, pumpkin tether ball and a zipline every day of the week through Oct. 31.
  • Entry costs $5-$30 depending on the attractions you want to try.
  • Hours differ every day, so make sure you plan accordingly.

Lemos Farm Pumpkin Patch

12320 San Mateo Road, Half Moon Bay

  • Lemos Farm's features include pumpkin picking, farm slides, a ghost train and award-winning pumpkin bread.
  • It's open daily 9:30am-5pm in October and 10am-5pm on Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 19.
  • Admission ranges from $15-$30.

Be smart: These patches are in high demand. Make reservations whenever possible!

