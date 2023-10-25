Oct 25, 2023 - Things to Do
4 must-visit pumpkin patches around the Bay Area
When the 2023 Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off took place in Half Moon Bay this month, the winner set a world record with a pumpkin over 2,700 pounds.
- Thankfully, most pumpkins weigh much less. If you haven't yet had a chance to size some up, we've got a round-up of local pumpkin patches to visit before their doors close for winter.
The Guardsmen Pumpkin Patch
Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco
- Open through Oct. 29 with free admission, Guardsmen offers live music and drinks, pumpkin-based treats, Halloween movies and more. Proceeds go toward at-risk youth.
- Visitors are welcome 3-9pm on weekdays and 9am-9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch
4414 Piedmont Ave., Oakland
- At Piedmont, you'll find a Halloween store with all kinds of goodies — including costumes and animatronics — as well as a haunted house.
- It's open every day 9am-8pm through Oct. 31.
- Admission to the patch is free, while the haunted house charges $10.
Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch
5157 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa
- This family farm is more like a carnival with its intricate corn maze, pumpkin blasters, pumpkin tether ball and a zipline every day of the week through Oct. 31.
- Entry costs $5-$30 depending on the attractions you want to try.
- Hours differ every day, so make sure you plan accordingly.
Lemos Farm Pumpkin Patch
12320 San Mateo Road, Half Moon Bay
- Lemos Farm's features include pumpkin picking, farm slides, a ghost train and award-winning pumpkin bread.
- It's open daily 9:30am-5pm in October and 10am-5pm on Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 19.
- Admission ranges from $15-$30.
Be smart: These patches are in high demand. Make reservations whenever possible!
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.