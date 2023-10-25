4 must-visit pumpkin patches around the Bay Area

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Picking pumpkins at Andreotti Family Farms Pumpkin Patch in Half Moon Bay on Oct. 7. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

When the 2023 Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off took place in Half Moon Bay this month, the winner set a world record with a pumpkin over 2,700 pounds.

Thankfully, most pumpkins weigh much less. If you haven't yet had a chance to size some up, we've got a round-up of local pumpkin patches to visit before their doors close for winter.

The Guardsmen Pumpkin Patch

Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco

Open through Oct. 29 with free admission, Guardsmen offers live music and drinks, pumpkin-based treats, Halloween movies and more. Proceeds go toward at-risk youth.

Visitors are welcome 3-9pm on weekdays and 9am-9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch

4414 Piedmont Ave., Oakland

At Piedmont, you'll find a Halloween store with all kinds of goodies — including costumes and animatronics — as well as a haunted house.

It's open every day 9am-8pm through Oct. 31.

Admission to the patch is free, while the haunted house charges $10.

Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch

5157 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa

This family farm is more like a carnival with its intricate corn maze, pumpkin blasters, pumpkin tether ball and a zipline every day of the week through Oct. 31.

Entry costs $5-$30 depending on the attractions you want to try.

Hours differ every day, so make sure you plan accordingly.

Lemos Farm Pumpkin Patch

12320 San Mateo Road, Half Moon Bay

Lemos Farm's features include pumpkin picking, farm slides, a ghost train and award-winning pumpkin bread.

It's open daily 9:30am-5pm in October and 10am-5pm on Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 19.

Admission ranges from $15-$30.

Be smart: These patches are in high demand. Make reservations whenever possible!