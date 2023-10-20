10 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do in the Bay Area: Oct. 20-22

Halloween is fast approaching — it's time to get your scary on.

If you're looking to pregame our Hallow's Eve:

☠️ Check out QT Nightlife's Halloween costume contest Saturday night at Rickshaw Stop.

🚂 Ride along the Haunted Railroad, which is running every night through Oct. 29, through the dark forest at Fremont's Ardenwod Historic Farm.

🎃 Take the whole family to Randall Museum Saturday from 10am-2pm for an array of activities, including a haunted animal room and creepy crafts.

For those seeking refuge from the haunting and horror:

🚋 Pop by the three-day San Francisco Trolley Dances festival, which takes riders along a route around the city to see a range of dance performances in the streets.

🐴 Swing by Potrero Hill Saturday from 10am-4pm for food, music, pony rides and more in support of the community.

🪁 Come out to the Candlestick Point State Recreation Area on Saturday from noon-4pm to join kite-lovers at Kite the Bay.

