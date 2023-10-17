One of the art installations at Google Visitor Experience. Photo: Mark Wickens/Google

Visitors to Google are now able to access a full-fledged public venue that includes art installations and an eatery, among other things.

Driving the news: The tech giant says the Google Visitor Experience, unveiled last week in an event at its Mountain View campus attended by local elected officials, is aimed at promoting connections in and across the community.

"The importance of creating open spaces for the public cannot be overstated," Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Palo Alto) said in remarks at the unveiling.

Details: One of the main features is the Huddle, a workspace environment that will host free events and workshops. Programming ranges from makers markets and family-friendly activities to food trucks and live music.

Visitors will be able to explore six interactive art pieces facilitated by the Burning Man Project as well as murals and other works by local artists.

A new pop-up shop provides retail space for local makers and small businesses to showcase their goods.

Meanwhile, the Google Store — a "cabinet of curiosities," as the company calls it — is designed to encourage engagement with its myriad products.

The entrance of the Google Store. Photo: Mark Wickens/Google

