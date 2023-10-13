11 mins ago - Development

Smartest home projects to tackle in the San Francisco area

Brianna Crane
Data: Angi; Table: Axios Visuals

Before you tackle that home renovation you've been dreaming or dreading, think about how it could affect your home's resale value.

Why it matters: San Francisco sellers need to rake in all the cash they can if they're leaving record-low mortgage rates.

By the numbers: Eight of the top 10 home projects are exterior changes, from fixing up the garage to replacing windows.

  • In the San Francisco region, replacing a garage door or a front door — two of the cheaper projects — costs an average of around $1,400 and $1,600, respectively.
  • A minor kitchen remodel will set back Bay Area homeowners nearly $42,000, on average.

The big picture: The type of project you should prioritize depends on how long you'll be in the house, Angie Hicks, chief customer officer of Angi, says.

  • If you plan to stay at least five years, go ahead and spring for your dream kitchen.
  • If you're selling in the next year, it might be time to roll your sleeves up and tackle less sexy projects (think: finally fixing that leaky faucet).

Reality check: Higher interest rates make tapping into home equity more expensive, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Be smart: You shouldn't expect to earn every penny back on things like a new roof or A/C unit — today's buyers expect the basics to work, Hicks says.

Here are Hicks' other top tips for getting the highest ROI.

🏘 Consider your neighborhood. If every house has 2.5 bathrooms, you might not need to add a third.

🌷 Invest in curb appeal. Replace your garage door, paint your front door, spruce up your landscaping.

🏠 Neutralize. If you're selling soon, it's not the time for a funky accent wall, it's time for fresh, neutral paint.

