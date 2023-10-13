Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Angi; Table: Axios Visuals

Before you tackle that home renovation you've been dreaming or dreading, think about how it could affect your home's resale value.

Why it matters: San Francisco sellers need to rake in all the cash they can if they're leaving record-low mortgage rates.

By the numbers: Eight of the top 10 home projects are exterior changes, from fixing up the garage to replacing windows.

In the San Francisco region, replacing a garage door or a front door — two of the cheaper projects — costs an average of around $1,400 and $1,600, respectively.

A minor kitchen remodel will set back Bay Area homeowners nearly $42,000, on average.

The big picture: The type of project you should prioritize depends on how long you'll be in the house, Angie Hicks, chief customer officer of Angi, says.

If you plan to stay at least five years, go ahead and spring for your dream kitchen.

If you're selling in the next year, it might be time to roll your sleeves up and tackle less sexy projects (think: finally fixing that leaky faucet).

Reality check: Higher interest rates make tapping into home equity more expensive, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Be smart: You shouldn't expect to earn every penny back on things like a new roof or A/C unit — today's buyers expect the basics to work, Hicks says.

Here are Hicks' other top tips for getting the highest ROI.

🏘 Consider your neighborhood. If every house has 2.5 bathrooms, you might not need to add a third.

🌷 Invest in curb appeal. Replace your garage door, paint your front door, spruce up your landscaping.

🏠 Neutralize. If you're selling soon, it's not the time for a funky accent wall, it's time for fresh, neutral paint.