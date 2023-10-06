Data: Walk Score; Table: Tory Lysik and Alice Feng/Axios

Levi's Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers, is among the least walkable NFL stadiums compared to others across the U.S.

By the numbers: The stadium ranks 19th in walkability with a score of 42, according to data from WalkScore, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods.

How it works: Walk Score measures hundreds of walking routes to nearby amenities, and points are awarded based on the distance to amenities in each category.

It also analyzes population density and road metrics such as block length and intersection density.

A good Walk Score, such as any number above 69, reflects how easy it is to walk to the location and also how easily it is to use public transportation.

What they're saying: Good walk scores can "alleviate the burden of parking during big events such as games or concerts," says Isabelle Novak, senior communications manager at Redfin.