Bi-Rite set to open next year in Russian Hill

Bi-Rite Market's previously announced third location in San Francisco is scheduled to open next spring, according to the grocery store.

State of play: The specialty grocer recently signed a lease for two adjacent retail spaces on Polk Street between Broadway and Vallejo streets in Russian Hill.

One of those spaces is currently home to Real Foods Co., a neighborhood market Bi-Rite has acquired. The adjacent storefront, which was most recently a hair salon, has sat vacant since at least 2021.

Bi-Rite expects construction to last about 20 weeks as it combines the two storefronts into one cohesive grocery store.

Bi-Rite's two other locations are in the Mission and Alamo Square/NoPa.

Of note: Bi-Rite is encouraging Real Foods staff to apply for jobs at its other locations during the construction of its Russian Hill store.

What they're saying: Bi-Rite had been looking to open a new location for more than five years, Sam Mogannam, the grocer's founder and owner, told Axios via email.