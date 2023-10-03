1 hour ago - News
Bi-Rite set to open next year in Russian Hill
Bi-Rite Market's previously announced third location in San Francisco is scheduled to open next spring, according to the grocery store.
State of play: The specialty grocer recently signed a lease for two adjacent retail spaces on Polk Street between Broadway and Vallejo streets in Russian Hill.
- One of those spaces is currently home to Real Foods Co., a neighborhood market Bi-Rite has acquired. The adjacent storefront, which was most recently a hair salon, has sat vacant since at least 2021.
- Bi-Rite expects construction to last about 20 weeks as it combines the two storefronts into one cohesive grocery store.
- Bi-Rite's two other locations are in the Mission and Alamo Square/NoPa.
Of note: Bi-Rite is encouraging Real Foods staff to apply for jobs at its other locations during the construction of its Russian Hill store.
What they're saying: Bi-Rite had been looking to open a new location for more than five years, Sam Mogannam, the grocer's founder and owner, told Axios via email.
- "For Bi-Rite, it's been about finding a space where we could become a true part of the community for many, many years," Mogannam said.
