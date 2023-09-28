59 mins ago - Culture

The donkey in "Shrek" and its ties to the Bay Area

Shawna Chen
Photo of a miniature donkey

Photo: Gazebo/Wikimedia Commons

One of the arguably most famous donkeys in the world resides in the Bay Area — and you can visit him anytime.

State of play: Perry, short for Pericles, is one of several donkeys living at a pasture near Bol Park in Palo Alto. In 2001, he became the model for the goofy donkey that would steal everyone's hearts in the "Shrek" franchise.

How it happened: The animation studio Pacific Data Images, which would later merge with DreamWorks, visited the pasture and took shots of Perry from a multitude of angles to better analyze how donkeys move.

  • "It's evident if you know Perry and watch the movie that it's him," Jenny Kiratli, Perry's lead handler, told SFGATE in 2021.
  • "It's amazing how much of our donkey is in Donkey, the way he flips his head when he's mad at Shrek, the way he trots."

Yes, but: He was only compensated $75 for image and time.

The big picture: The pasture has been Perry's home since 1997, when a resident who'd retained him as a calming companion for thoroughbreds donated him to Barron Park Donkeys.

  • Today, the pasture is overseen by Barron Park neighborhood volunteers and relies on donations.
  • The donkeys go on a walk through Bol Park every Sunday from 10-11am, but you can usually see them in their pasture at all hours of the day.
  • If you visit, feel free to leave artwork or a message for the donkeys in the mailbox outside their corral.
