The donkey in "Shrek" and its ties to the Bay Area
One of the arguably most famous donkeys in the world resides in the Bay Area — and you can visit him anytime.
State of play: Perry, short for Pericles, is one of several donkeys living at a pasture near Bol Park in Palo Alto. In 2001, he became the model for the goofy donkey that would steal everyone's hearts in the "Shrek" franchise.
How it happened: The animation studio Pacific Data Images, which would later merge with DreamWorks, visited the pasture and took shots of Perry from a multitude of angles to better analyze how donkeys move.
- "It's evident if you know Perry and watch the movie that it's him," Jenny Kiratli, Perry's lead handler, told SFGATE in 2021.
- "It's amazing how much of our donkey is in Donkey, the way he flips his head when he's mad at Shrek, the way he trots."
Yes, but: He was only compensated $75 for image and time.
The big picture: The pasture has been Perry's home since 1997, when a resident who'd retained him as a calming companion for thoroughbreds donated him to Barron Park Donkeys.
- Today, the pasture is overseen by Barron Park neighborhood volunteers and relies on donations.
- The donkeys go on a walk through Bol Park every Sunday from 10-11am, but you can usually see them in their pasture at all hours of the day.
- If you visit, feel free to leave artwork or a message for the donkeys in the mailbox outside their corral.
