The University of California, Berkeley campus as seen on Aug. 4, 2022. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The University of California will begin offering free online courses to students at lower-income high schools next year.

Why it matters: The nationwide initiative, an effort by the National Education Equity Lab, is designed to provide rigorous academic opportunities to students who may not otherwise have access to college courses.

Details: Starting in the winter term of 2024, the UC system will make available two for-credit classes to students in schools that have received a federal designation for having large lower-income populations.

Under the guidance of UC professors and teaching fellows, classes will span various disciplines and target subjects students are not able to easily study in high school or community college.

Students themselves will face no fees, but the equity lab will charge participating high schools $250 per student to cover operating costs.

Of note: Twelve other universities, including Stanford, are currently part of the program.

The big picture: About 35% of people 25 and older in California have a bachelor's degree, compared to nearly 60% in San Francisco County, per data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Yes, but: Racial disparities remain, with Latino, Indigenous and Black populations generally at a lower level of educational attainment compared to white and Asian populations.