UC to offer free online courses to low-income high schools
The University of California will begin offering free online courses to students at lower-income high schools next year.
Why it matters: The nationwide initiative, an effort by the National Education Equity Lab, is designed to provide rigorous academic opportunities to students who may not otherwise have access to college courses.
Details: Starting in the winter term of 2024, the UC system will make available two for-credit classes to students in schools that have received a federal designation for having large lower-income populations.
- Under the guidance of UC professors and teaching fellows, classes will span various disciplines and target subjects students are not able to easily study in high school or community college.
- Students themselves will face no fees, but the equity lab will charge participating high schools $250 per student to cover operating costs.
Of note: Twelve other universities, including Stanford, are currently part of the program.
The big picture: About 35% of people 25 and older in California have a bachelor's degree, compared to nearly 60% in San Francisco County, per data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Yes, but: Racial disparities remain, with Latino, Indigenous and Black populations generally at a lower level of educational attainment compared to white and Asian populations.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.