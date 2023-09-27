16 mins ago - News

UC to offer free online courses to low-income high schools

Shawna Chen
Photo of a blue "Welcome to Bear Territory" banner hanging over outdoor stairs

The University of California, Berkeley campus as seen on Aug. 4, 2022. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The University of California will begin offering free online courses to students at lower-income high schools next year.

Why it matters: The nationwide initiative, an effort by the National Education Equity Lab, is designed to provide rigorous academic opportunities to students who may not otherwise have access to college courses.

Details: Starting in the winter term of 2024, the UC system will make available two for-credit classes to students in schools that have received a federal designation for having large lower-income populations.

  • Under the guidance of UC professors and teaching fellows, classes will span various disciplines and target subjects students are not able to easily study in high school or community college.
  • Students themselves will face no fees, but the equity lab will charge participating high schools $250 per student to cover operating costs.

Of note: Twelve other universities, including Stanford, are currently part of the program.

The big picture: About 35% of people 25 and older in California have a bachelor's degree, compared to nearly 60% in San Francisco County, per data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Yes, but: Racial disparities remain, with Latino, Indigenous and Black populations generally at a lower level of educational attainment compared to white and Asian populations.

