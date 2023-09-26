Burma Love still delivers on zesty flavors more than 30 years later
When Burma Superstar established itself in 1992, it introduced a new palate to the Bay.
State of play: More than three decades later, its line of restaurants continues to offer bold, vibrant flavors while on a larger mission to spotlight Burmese culture.
I visited its Burma Love branch in the Mission last week and sampled a diverse selection from the menu, which contains plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.
- The wok-tossed Sichuan chili beef was topped with rice wine, onions and Thai basil — each bite was a mouthful of sharp aromas that paired perfectly with jasmine rice.
- The decadent red curry had chunks of tender eggplant, softened daikon and mint leaves.
Their signature dish — garlic noodles — was served with a sprinkle of fried garlic, scallions, onions and sweet and spicy sauce.
- I ordered it with five-spice tofu, and it was by far the best thing I ate all night.
Of note: There was never a point in the night when the restaurant wasn't completely packed.
Burma Superstar has locations all around the Bay — just be prepared to wait at least 30 minutes, if not longer, if you don't have a reservation.
