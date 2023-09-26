Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

When Burma Superstar established itself in 1992, it introduced a new palate to the Bay.

State of play: More than three decades later, its line of restaurants continues to offer bold, vibrant flavors while on a larger mission to spotlight Burmese culture.

I visited its Burma Love branch in the Mission last week and sampled a diverse selection from the menu, which contains plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The wok-tossed Sichuan chili beef was topped with rice wine, onions and Thai basil — each bite was a mouthful of sharp aromas that paired perfectly with jasmine rice.

The decadent red curry had chunks of tender eggplant, softened daikon and mint leaves.

Their signature dish — garlic noodles — was served with a sprinkle of fried garlic, scallions, onions and sweet and spicy sauce.

I ordered it with five-spice tofu, and it was by far the best thing I ate all night.

Of note: There was never a point in the night when the restaurant wasn't completely packed.

Burma Superstar has locations all around the Bay — just be prepared to wait at least 30 minutes, if not longer, if you don't have a reservation.