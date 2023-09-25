Dreamforce gave a boost to hotel occupancy

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dreamforce gave San Francisco's tourism industry a much-needed boost this month.

Why it matters: The city's revenues have suffered amid the pandemic, and tourism is key to helping boost them.

But San Francisco has had the slowest downtown recovery of the 62 largest cities across the U.S. and Canada, according to an analysis from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto.

By the numbers: Hotels in the area around Moscone Center, where Dreamforce took place, had an average 93.6% hotel occupancy rate from Sept. 11 through Sept. 13, SFGATE reports, citing data from real estate analytics company CoStar Group.

The final day of Dreamforce, Sept. 14, saw a 74.7% hotel occupancy rate, higher than the city's average 66.1% occupancy rate in July.

In 2022, tourism was down about 16% from 2019, when a record 26.2 million people visited the city.

What to watch: In November, San Francisco will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.