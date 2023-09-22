2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in San Francisco

Megan Rose Dickey
Animated illustration of two neutral emojis, one big and one smaller, smiling, and sunglasses appearing over their faces.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Another week is in the books. Here are some ideas for the weekend:

🚇 Check out the transit art show, "Moving Pictures: Art and Transit," Friday at 3pm at 1890 Bryant Street Studios.

🎉 On the northern side of the city, hit up the Autumn Moon Festival in Chinatown and/or the All Day Music festival in North Beach on Saturday.

🎵 The Jerry Garcia Amphitheater is poppin' off again on Saturday with the inaugural Ever Higher Excelsior Arts & Music Festival, featuring local Bay Area artists.

🎟 In Cole Valley, the quaint neighborhood is hosting its 19th Cole Valley Fair, featuring food, fashion, art, music and more, on Sunday.

Lots going on outside this weekend, so here's hoping the air quality isn't trash! 🤞🏾

