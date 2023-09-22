2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Best pizza spots in San Francisco, according to our readers
We asked, and Axios San Francisco readers answered our call to determine the best pizza spots in the city.
What's happening: Reader favorites include spots like Flour and Water, Little Star Pizza, and Megan's personal favorite, Outta Sight Pizza.
- We mapped the locations for you via Google Maps and have included the full list below.
What they're saying: Axios SF reader Arnold S. spoke very highly of Capo's, saying, "They do it all: cracker thin crust, Detroit, Chicago deep dish, cast iron deep dish."
Meanwhile, reader Anirudh J. went to bat for Outta Sight, Gioia, and Square Pie Guys.
- Outta Sight has "unbelievable pizza," Gioia has "great topping combos" and Square Pie Guys also has "unbelievably creative pies," saysAnirudh.
Best pizza spots in SF, ranked in alphabetical order.
