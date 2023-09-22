2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Best pizza spots in San Francisco, according to our readers

Megan Rose Dickey

Flour and Water's burrata pizza. Photo: Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

We asked, and Axios San Francisco readers answered our call to determine the best pizza spots in the city.

What's happening: Reader favorites include spots like Flour and Water, Little Star Pizza, and Megan's personal favorite, Outta Sight Pizza.

  • We mapped the locations for you via Google Maps and have included the full list below.

What they're saying: Axios SF reader Arnold S. spoke very highly of Capo's, saying, "They do it all: cracker thin crust, Detroit, Chicago deep dish, cast iron deep dish."

Meanwhile, reader Anirudh J. went to bat for Outta Sight, Gioia, and Square Pie Guys.

  • Outta Sight has "unbelievable pizza," Gioia has "great topping combos" and Square Pie Guys also has "unbelievably creative pies," saysAnirudh.

Best pizza spots in SF, ranked in alphabetical order.

  1. Back to Back
  2. Capo's
  3. DamnFine Co
  4. Del Popolo
  5. Doppio Zero
  6. Fiorella
  7. Flour and Water
  8. Gialina
  9. Gioia Pizzeria
  10. Il Casaro Pizzeria
  11. Joyride Pizza
  12. Little Star Pizza
  13. Long Bridge Pizza Co.
  14. Outta Sight Pizza
  15. PizzaHacker
  16. Square Pie Guys
  17. The Pizza Shop
  18. Tony's Pizza Napoletana
  19. Yellow Moto Pizzeria
  20. Za
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more