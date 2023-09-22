Share on email (opens in new window)

Flour and Water's burrata pizza. Photo: Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

We asked, and Axios San Francisco readers answered our call to determine the best pizza spots in the city.

What's happening: Reader favorites include spots like Flour and Water, Little Star Pizza, and Megan's personal favorite, Outta Sight Pizza.

We mapped the locations for you via Google Maps and have included the full list below.

What they're saying: Axios SF reader Arnold S. spoke very highly of Capo's, saying, "They do it all: cracker thin crust, Detroit, Chicago deep dish, cast iron deep dish."

Meanwhile, reader Anirudh J. went to bat for Outta Sight, Gioia, and Square Pie Guys.

Outta Sight has "unbelievable pizza," Gioia has "great topping combos" and Square Pie Guys also has "unbelievably creative pies," saysAnirudh.

Best pizza spots in SF, ranked in alphabetical order.