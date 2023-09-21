San Francisco has one of the smallest urban tree canopies in the country, but a new grant will enable the city to beef up its tree cover and plant thousands of new street trees.

Driving the news: The city received a $12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, Mayor London Breed's office announced yesterday.

San Francisco plans to use the funds to plant and maintain street trees throughout the city, and hopes to strengthen the urban canopy in Bayview-Hunters Point, the Tenderloin and SoMa, "which lack the benefits that street trees can bring," Breed said in a written statement.

Why it matters: Trees in urban landscapes help reduce air pollution, prevent stormwater runoff and cool homes and streets, but not all trees are distributed equally.

Plus: Historic redlining, a discriminatory housing practice, has led to more people of color living in areas with less tree canopy cover, which can exacerbate health problems, per a 2021 study, Axios' Ayurella Horn-Muller reports.

That's been the case in San Francisco, where only 8% of the ground in underserved communities is covered with tree canopy, compared to 15% canopy coverage in other census tracts, according to the mayor's office.

Overall, just 13.7% of the city is sheltered by trees.

Between the lines: StreetTreeSF, run by the city's public works department, is responsible for maintaining and caring for the more than 125,000 street trees throughout the city.

Yes, but: The $19 million in current city funding is only for the maintenance of the trees, not planting new ones.

What to watch: The city currently plants about 1,000 to 1,500 trees annually but hopes to double that number, Rachel Gordon, a policy director with San Francisco Public Works, tells Axios.