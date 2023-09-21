1 hour ago - News

Hundreds of bills await California governor's signature

Shawna Chen
Photo of Gavin Newsom speaking while gesturing with his left hand on a stage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks on stage during a Clinton Global Initiative event in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative

Following the California Legislature's adjournment last week, hundreds of bills await Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature — or potential veto — by Oct. 14.

  • Here are a few bills we're keeping an eye on:

Caste discrimination

  • One of the most contentious bills this session aims to make caste a protected status under California's civil rights law.
  • SB-403 seeks to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a social hierarchy system with roots in South Asia. Silicon Valley itself has seen several lawsuits rooted in allegations of caste bias.
  • Supporters — who say caste-oppressed people have long been the target of harassment — are on a hunger strike to push for Newsom's signature.
  • Opponents say the bill would unfairly single out South Asians.

Speed enforcement cameras

Textbook and library book censorship

  • Book bans have become one of the most hotly contested issues across the country, including California.
  • Under AB-1072, school boards would be committing censorship if they remove library books and textbooks in violation of state laws, which require instruction on marginalized groups, would be committing censorship.
  • The bill would allow parents, among others, to file complaints with state or county officials in response to a school board's book ban.
