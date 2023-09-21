Share on email (opens in new window)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks on stage during a Clinton Global Initiative event in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative

Following the California Legislature's adjournment last week, hundreds of bills await Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature — or potential veto — by Oct. 14.

Here are a few bills we're keeping an eye on:

Caste discrimination

One of the most contentious bills this session aims to make caste a protected status under California's civil rights law.

SB-403 seeks to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a social hierarchy system with roots in South Asia. Silicon Valley itself has seen several lawsuits rooted in allegations of caste bias.

Supporters — who say caste-oppressed people have long been the target of harassment — are on a hunger strike to push for Newsom's signature.

Opponents say the bill would unfairly single out South Asians.

Speed enforcement cameras

AB-645 would authorize a pilot program to use speed enforcement cameras in San Francisco, San José, Oakland and three other cities.

Transportation safety advocates say it would track and deter dangerous driving behaviors, but civil rights organizations have warned that surveillance disproportionately targets communities of color.

Textbook and library book censorship