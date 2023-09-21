1 hour ago - News
Hundreds of bills await California governor's signature
Following the California Legislature's adjournment last week, hundreds of bills await Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature — or potential veto — by Oct. 14.
- Here are a few bills we're keeping an eye on:
Caste discrimination
- One of the most contentious bills this session aims to make caste a protected status under California's civil rights law.
- SB-403 seeks to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a social hierarchy system with roots in South Asia. Silicon Valley itself has seen several lawsuits rooted in allegations of caste bias.
- Supporters — who say caste-oppressed people have long been the target of harassment — are on a hunger strike to push for Newsom's signature.
- Opponents say the bill would unfairly single out South Asians.
Speed enforcement cameras
- AB-645 would authorize a pilot program to use speed enforcement cameras in San Francisco, San José, Oakland and three other cities.
- Transportation safety advocates say it would track and deter dangerous driving behaviors, but civil rights organizations have warned that surveillance disproportionately targets communities of color.
Textbook and library book censorship
- Book bans have become one of the most hotly contested issues across the country, including California.
- Under AB-1072, school boards would be committing censorship if they remove library books and textbooks in violation of state laws, which require instruction on marginalized groups, would be committing censorship.
- The bill would allow parents, among others, to file complaints with state or county officials in response to a school board's book ban.
