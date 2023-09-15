We've got some cool things happening this weekend. If you're not dashing to the beach to make the most of the last few days of summer, here are a couple to check out.

🍢 St. Gregory Church hosts its 66th annual Armenian Food Festival this weekend at 825 Brotherhood Way. In addition to a wide array of plates, there will be folk dancing, music, art and more.

Friday: 6pm to midnight ($5)

Saturday: noon to midnight ($5)

Sunday: noon to 6pm (free)

🐶 Corgi Con will be held at a new venue this year: Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. Running from 10am-5pm on Saturday, the event is open to all corgi lovers, even those who aren't corgi parents. Tickets are discounted at $10 through the end of today.

☘️ The Golden Gate Park Band presents its "Irish Culture Day" program, which includes Irish Washerwoman and a Salute to Spike Jones, in partnership with the United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco on Sunday at 1pm. The free event will be held at the music concourse at Golden Gate Park.