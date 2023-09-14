1 hour ago - Culture

The rise and fall of Golden Gate Ostrich Farm

Shawna Chen

A postcard showing ostriches at South Pasadena's Cawston Ostrich Farm. One of the earliest farms of its kind in the U.S., Cawston paved the way for Golden Gate. Photo: Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The early 1900s kicked off a new fashion trend: ostrich feather accents.

How it happened: The boom in demand led to ostrich farm operators flocking to California — with one such farm right here in San Francisco.

Yes, but: When World War I broke out in 1914, the flamboyant feathers lost popularity as people began to dress more conservatively.

  • The farm lasted about a year and a half before shutting down and donating (or ditching, depending on who you ask) their ostriches to Golden Gate Park.

Of note: You can still find ostrich farms in California — including Gilroy Ostrich Farm, south of San José.

