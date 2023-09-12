San Francisco's public bank ambitions are moving forward, following city supervisors' approval of a plan to begin creating the nation's first municipal bank.

Why it matters: A public bank, according to the plan approved last week, would seek to better serve the needs of San Francisco's low-income residents and communities of color by financing affordable housing projects and providing loans to small businesses, for example.

Yes, but: The process to create a public bank in San Francisco, however, is likely to take years due to state and federal regulatory hurdles the city needs to overcome.

Before San Francisco can create a public bank, it must first pass an ordinance to create a municipal financial corporation (MFC) to serve as a city-owned, non-depository lending corporation.

After years of operations, the city would need to convert the MFC into a public bank, pending approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.

Details: If implemented, the city would deposit its money into the public bank, reinvesting any profits earned back into the community.

The public bank would focus its initial lending on affordable housing development and homeownership, small businesses and those addressing climate change.

Of note: The bank would not provide personal banking services, like checking and savings accounts, per the plan.

What they're saying: San Francisco forming its own public bank is "a crucial strategy to ensure that our city funds are used to reverse inequities, not perpetuate them," Supervisor Dean Preston said in a written statement.

Context: Currently, San Francisco's treasurer manages the more than 200 accounts the city has with private banks.

Meanwhile, just one public bank exists in the U.S., the Bank of North Dakota.

Between the lines: President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act presents an "exciting opportunity to start a green bank" with funds from the federal government for its public bank ambitions, Jackie Fielder, co-founder of the San Francisco Public Bank Coalition, told Axios in a text message.

The MFC, per the plan, would also function as a "green bank," as it would use public funds to make climate-related investments.

What's next: Preston told Axios he is now working with the city attorney to draft legislation to create the MFC next year.