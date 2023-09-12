"I Voted!" stickers at a San Francisco polling location as seen on June 7, 2022. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As the Bay Area gears up for elections, San Francisco wants city residents to have a stake in what the next "I Voted!" sticker looks like.

Driving the news: The Department of Elections is accepting submissions from residents and students ages 18 and over through next Friday, Sept. 22. The winning design will be featured on stickers distributed to San Francisco voters for the 2024 primary and general elections.

How it works: The submission must be original artwork and cannot contain references to political parties or candidates.

Criteria include artistic value, relevance to San Francisco and uniqueness.

A panel of local artists, art educators and a representative of the elections department will review each design and select up to nine finalists.

The public will then choose their favorite design between Oct. 10 and 17. The nine candidates will be displayed on the city's website and in the gallery in front of the Department of Elections' office.

The winning design will be announced Oct. 26 in an award ceremony.

Of note: The first-place winner will receive $1,000, while second and third place receive $500 and $300, respectively.