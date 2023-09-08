43 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in San Francisco

Megan Rose Dickey
The weekend is upon us. Here are some ideas to get your brain juices flowing.

🎹 Flower Piano is back with an alfresco concert at the Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park on Friday through Tuesday.

🎤 Also in Golden Gate Park, don't miss Opera in the Park at Robin Williams Meadow this Sunday at 1:30pm. Free.

🥳 Over in Bernal Heights, the 32nd annual Fiesta on the Hill goes down on Sunday from 10am-4pm on Cortland Avenue between Bocana and Folsom streets. Featuring music, food, art, dancing and more.

🎉 The final "Bhangra & Beats" night market and block party of the year goes down Friday at 5pm. Music, food, dancing and more on Battery Street between Sacramento and Washington streets.

