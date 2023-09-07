Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Nearly half of all Californians speak a language other than English at home, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows.

Why it matters: Over 1 in 4 people in the state are foreign-born.

Across California, Spanish is the most-spoken language other than English, followed by Chinese, Tagalog and Hindi.

Yes, but: In San Francisco, it's flipped.

Over 148,000 people in the local population speak Chinese at home, while more than 89,000 speak Spanish.

Variations of Filipino and Vietnamese are also among the top most-spoken languages among the city's residents, per data compiled by the San Francisco Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs.

Of note: City departments are required to provide language access services anytime San Francisco counts over 10,000 residents with limited English proficiency who speak a shared language.

These services are currently available in Chinese (both Cantonese and Mandarin), Spanish and Tagalog.

What to watch: The larger Bay Area records Arabic, Chinese and Korean as some of the fastest-growing languages across its nine counties, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.