Time to put on your Oofos and get ready for the long weekend.

🛍 Hit up Secondhand Saturday at The Park Market at Crane Cove Park to shop for vintage clothes and other items. 11am-5pm on Saturday.

🎶 Hiero Day, a celebration of Hieroglyphics' music, is back in Oakland. Catch the kickoff party Friday night at Moxy from 5-11pm and the official event on Monday.

📖 Get lit at the San Francisco Zine Fest at the Metreon's City View from 11am-5pm.

🏀 Watch hoopers ball out at the "Hoop it Up" basketball tournament at the Chase Center's Thrive City. Saturday, 9am-7pm.

🎭 Catch the SF Mime Troupe perform its latest show, "Breakdown," in Peacock Meadow at Golden Gate Park on Saturday at 2pm.