California schools now offer girls' flag football
The upcoming academic year will mark the first time students in California will be able to join girls' flag football as a state-sponsored varsity sport.
Why it matters: Girls' flag football has been around for years, but designating it an official high school sport will allow for expanded programming, funding opportunities and competition.
Catch up quick: The Federated Council of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the state's governing body of high school sports, unanimously approved the plan this year after a surge in interest among recreational leagues.
- Support from California's NFL teams has also spurred widespread engagement across the state, with the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers piloting a regional high school league.
- The San Francisco 49ers similarly backed the push for the state to sponsor the sport and the team has hosted several co-ed school camps, including a girls' flag skills jamboree last year. It has pledged to help with startup costs this season.
- "We really want more women to be at the forefront in the world of sports, specifically in the football industry," flag football athlete and 49ers associate counsel Myka Bell said in a statement in February after the CIF's vote.
State of play: Flag football will be offered as a fall sport this year, though schools with pre-existing spring seasons can retain that schedule if they choose.
- Teams will compete 7-on-7 in four 12-minute quarters, according to rules ironed out after the CIF's vote.
- If enough schools participate, the state could set up regional and state championships.
- The CIF, which is under California's Department of Education, has since shared campaigns focused on the message that football is a "game for all."
Zoom in: The San Francisco section of CIF, which covers the San Francisco Unified School District, has sponsored flag football locally since 2012 and has historically offered spring programs.
- Ten of its teams will participate this season, which will kick off in March, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The big picture: California joins a growing list of states offering flag football in high school athletics, including Florida, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.
