1 hour ago - Business

San Francisco to serve as IKEA's first Swedish Deli in the U.S.

Shawna Chen
Photo of a man holding plates while walking in IKEA's food hall

IKEA's traditional restaurant as seen at its Renton, Washington, location on Feb. 22, 2017. Photo: Genna Martin/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

San Francisco's hotly anticipated IKEA, which opens Wednesday, will serve as the company's first U.S. location for its Swedish Bite and Swedish Deli stores, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Driving the news: Both will offer "sustainable, plant-based options" separate from IKEA's traditional food hall, per the Chronicle.

  • Swedish Bite will sell refrigerated meals and vegan cinnamon buns, while Swedish Deli will sell IKEA's popular Swedish meatballs as well as vegan alternatives and a range of other hot dishes.

The big picture: The new, 85,000-square-foot IKEA will feature three levels and will showcase a range of home furnishing items focused on "affordability, sustainability and small-space living," a press release notes.

What to watch: IKEA San Francisco will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony just before it opens at 11am Wednesday. Customers will be able to enjoy games, workshops and giveaways throughout opening day.

