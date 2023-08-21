Share on email (opens in new window)

IKEA's traditional restaurant as seen at its Renton, Washington, location on Feb. 22, 2017. Photo: Genna Martin/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

San Francisco's hotly anticipated IKEA, which opens Wednesday, will serve as the company's first U.S. location for its Swedish Bite and Swedish Deli stores, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Driving the news: Both will offer "sustainable, plant-based options" separate from IKEA's traditional food hall, per the Chronicle.

Swedish Bite will sell refrigerated meals and vegan cinnamon buns, while Swedish Deli will sell IKEA's popular Swedish meatballs as well as vegan alternatives and a range of other hot dishes.

The big picture: The new, 85,000-square-foot IKEA will feature three levels and will showcase a range of home furnishing items focused on "affordability, sustainability and small-space living," a press release notes.

The store will be part of a new mall operated by Ingka Centres, IKEA's sister company.

The mall will include coworking spaces and a food hall that primarily offers plant-based options.

What to watch: IKEA San Francisco will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony just before it opens at 11am Wednesday. Customers will be able to enjoy games, workshops and giveaways throughout opening day.