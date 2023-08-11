Make the most of your last few weeks of summer! Here are some things to do this weekend — both indoors and out.

"Queer Threads"

🧵 Head down to the San José Museum of Quilts & Textiles to check out the traveling exhibition "Queer Threads" as it nears its closing date on Aug. 20. The group show highlights 38 works by LGBTQ artists — dating all the way back to the early post-Stonewall days.

Pistahan 2023

🇵🇭 San Francisco will host its annual Filipino cultural festival and parade Saturday and Sunday 11am-5pm, featuring artisan vendors, folk dance and more at Yerba Buena Gardens. A fan favorite: the Purple Freeze Ube Ice Cream Eating Challenge.

Aloha Festival

🌸 The Pacific Islanders' Cultural Association will also hold its annual Bay Area Aloha Festival Saturday 10am-5pm at the San Mateo County Event Center. Programming includes contemporary and traditional dance performances, lei-making workshops and Hawaiian massage.

Don Malcolm's "Rare Noir 3"

🎞️ The mini-festival of rare noir films kicks off at noon on Sunday at the Roxie Theater with the 1950 Mexican noir classic "Aventurera," which stars Ninon Sevilla as a bedeviled dance-hall girl.