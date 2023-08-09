Top Eats: Mr. Charlie's plant-based "Frowny Meals"

For those who want a plant-based fast food experience with a theme, Mr. Charlie's has you covered. Photo: Rachel La Corte/Axios

I flew in from Seattle Monday for Axios San Francisco's anniversary event and when searching for quick vegan lunch options near my hotel, was happy to find a spot just a few blocks away: Mr. Charlie's.

Details: Located across the street from a McDonald's on Sutter Street, Mr. Charlie's is the antithesis of those golden arches.

Instead of Happy Meals, you pick a "Frowny Meal" — one of three Impossible burger options or a "Not a Chicken" sandwich — plus Impossible "Not Chicken" nuggets, fries and a drink.

Otherwise, you can go a la carte.

I arrived on the the first day of a new promotion they were running: "Not a Hamburger Monday" — where you can get a basic burger (standard price: $6) for 99 cents (limited to two a customer, in-store orders only).

I went that route plus fries and a drink, which, Megan can confirm, I inhaled quickly.

I'm a fan of the occasional Impossible or Beyond Meat burger, and this one hit the spot.

Price: My total was $9.49, before tax and tip.

Full "Frowny Meals" range from $15 to $19.99, and the a la carte menu spans from $5 for fries to $9.99 for their version of a double cheeseburger.