Top Eats: Tasty Pot's Sichuan flavors will set you on fire

The time has come to share my comfort food — Tasty Pot's Sichuan flavor hot pot.

How it works: Tasty Pot is a Taiwanese restaurant chain known for its individualized hot pot style. Instead of sharing a huge pot with a few other people, you get to customize your own.

Each pot comes with its own designated list of ingredients, but you can order add-ons — I usually ask for the fish roe balls when I'm extra hungry — and mix and match as you like.

Now, the Sichuan pot — chef's kiss. That stuff is my go-to whenever I need a pick-me-up. And let me tell you, when I say it's spicy, I mean it's spicy.

The pot itself contains a mix of meat and vegetables, from clam and enoki mushroom to a slew of napa cabbage and beef slices.

You also get to choose a side of rice or vermicelli, which soaks in the broth and adds yet another texture to the flavor profile.

Where to find it: The chain has several locations in the Bay and has more planned. The one nearest me is in San José, but there are also locations in San Francisco, Milpitas, Berkeley and Daly City.

If you do check it out, I dare you to try the Sichuan pot without sweating. Let me know how it goes!