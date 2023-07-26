San Francisco's traffic fatalities increased during pandemic

San Francisco had more traffic fatalities during the pandemic than the three years preceding it, according to a new city report.

Why it matters: San Francisco, in 2014, committed to eliminating traffic-related deaths by 2024 as part of its Vision Zero plan, but the latest report from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's (SFMTA) board of directors shows that goal will take longer.

What they're saying: "We're focusing our immediate efforts on reducing dangerous speeds and protecting vulnerable people like pedestrians of all ages and abilities," Stephen Chun, a spokesperson with the SFMTA, told Axios via email.

By the numbers: From 2020 to 2022, there were 33% more traffic fatalities in San Francisco than from 2017 to 2019.

In that pre-pandemic period, there were 72 fatal crashes in San Francisco, compared to 96 from 2020-22.

Of the fatal accidents during the pandemic, 92% involved electric scooters and motorcycles.

Yes, but: Injury-inducing accidents were down 22% during the pandemic versus pre-pandemic.

Luke Bornheimer, a sustainable transportation advocate in San Francisco, argues the solution is "redesigning streets to get people to shift trips to active modes," like walking or biking, he said in a written statement.

It's a sentiment that resonates with the SFMTA, which is "working on long-term changes to increase transit, biking, and other safe ways of getting around SF," Chun said.

Between the lines: The agency began construction on a new center-running bike lane on Valencia Street in April.

The agency's rollout of the bike lane, however, has caused confusion "for all the users of the road," Janelle Wong, director of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, recently told the San Francisco Examiner.

What to watch: City officials are pushing the state Legislature to approve a speed pilot program, AB 645, that would automatically detect when cars are speeding.