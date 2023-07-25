San Francisco's hot spots for car break-ins

Shattered glass from a car break-in on Bay Street near Kearny Street in 2015. Photo: Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Intersections in tourist areas are among the hottest spots for car break-ins, a new analysis from the San Francisco Chronicle shows.

By the numbers: At North Point and Larkin streets, near Ghirardelli Square, there were 374 break-ins between July 2022 through June 2023, according to the Chronicle's analysis of data from the police department.

The intersection of Steiner and Hayes streets, near the Painted Ladies, had the third-highest number of car break-ins at 248 during that time period.

What to watch: City Supervisor Dean Preston, whose 5th District is home to three of the top 10 worst intersections, plans to hold a hearing for city agencies to present their plans to minimize car break-ins this fall.