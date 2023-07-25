2 hours ago - News
San Francisco's hot spots for car break-ins
Intersections in tourist areas are among the hottest spots for car break-ins, a new analysis from the San Francisco Chronicle shows.
By the numbers: At North Point and Larkin streets, near Ghirardelli Square, there were 374 break-ins between July 2022 through June 2023, according to the Chronicle's analysis of data from the police department.
- The intersection of Steiner and Hayes streets, near the Painted Ladies, had the third-highest number of car break-ins at 248 during that time period.
What to watch: City Supervisor Dean Preston, whose 5th District is home to three of the top 10 worst intersections, plans to hold a hearing for city agencies to present their plans to minimize car break-ins this fall.
- "It’s an unacceptable status quo," Preston said in a press release this month. "Year after year, residents and visitors to our neighborhoods are victimized by car break-ins, but despite many announcements, the City has made no noticeable progress in addressing this persistent issue."
