Top eats: Piglet & Co. takes Asian comfort food to the next level
Run by husband-and-wife team Chris Yang and Marcelle Gonzales Yang, Piglet & Co. opened earlier this year with an array of plates inspired by Taiwan and its night market culture.
State of play: The restaurant focuses not on traditional Taiwanese cuisine but rather on a mix of modern Asian flavors drawn from their own personal tastes and experiences.
- "I guess to sum it up in three words, it's Asian comfort food," Chris Yang, Piglet's chef and the son of Taiwanese immigrants, told Eater SF in February.
How it happened: I visited with a friend on a weekday evening and got seated at the bar since reservations were full. A giant television screen played scenes from Bruce Lee films in front of us while red lanterns hung from the ceiling.
- The menu was different from anything I'd tried before — definitely not the Taiwanese food I grew up with.
- I usually am more of a skeptic when it comes to modernized Asian cuisines, but Piglet quickly won me over with its honey walnut shrimp and pork toast.
- The decadent flavor profile — which wove together the textures of ground white shrimp and pork, candied walnut, milk bread, and burnt honey aioli — stayed with me long after I savored it in my mouth.
How it works: The restaurant is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday 5-9:30pm and Sunday from 11am to 3pm. It currently does not seat parties larger than four and accepts walk-ins on a limited basis.
- Make sure to read through Piglet's FAQ before making a reservation; it operates with some limitations at the moment.
- There are options for pick-up orders and deliveries, however.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.