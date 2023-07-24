Run by husband-and-wife team Chris Yang and Marcelle Gonzales Yang, Piglet & Co. opened earlier this year with an array of plates inspired by Taiwan and its night market culture.

State of play: The restaurant focuses not on traditional Taiwanese cuisine but rather on a mix of modern Asian flavors drawn from their own personal tastes and experiences.

"I guess to sum it up in three words, it's Asian comfort food," Chris Yang, Piglet's chef and the son of Taiwanese immigrants, told Eater SF in February.

How it happened: I visited with a friend on a weekday evening and got seated at the bar since reservations were full. A giant television screen played scenes from Bruce Lee films in front of us while red lanterns hung from the ceiling.

The menu was different from anything I'd tried before — definitely not the Taiwanese food I grew up with.

I usually am more of a skeptic when it comes to modernized Asian cuisines, but Piglet quickly won me over with its honey walnut shrimp and pork toast.

The decadent flavor profile — which wove together the textures of ground white shrimp and pork, candied walnut, milk bread, and burnt honey aioli — stayed with me long after I savored it in my mouth.

How it works: The restaurant is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday 5-9:30pm and Sunday from 11am to 3pm. It currently does not seat parties larger than four and accepts walk-ins on a limited basis.