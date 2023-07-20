40 mins ago - Food and Drink

Four Bay Area restaurants awarded their first Michelin star

Shawna Chen
Orders are plated in the kitchen at Nari on Aug. 7, 2019 in San Francisco. Photo: Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Four Bay Area restaurants received their first Michelin star at the 2023 Michelin Guide California ceremony this week.

Driving the news: Northern California dominated the highly coveted awards this year.

  • San Francisco-based Nari offers a variety of Thai flavors under chef Pim Techamuanvivit, who opened the restaurant as a tribute to the generations of women who laid the foundation for Thai cuisine.
  • Chef Peter Hemsley's Aphotic, also in San Francisco, serves a 10-course seafood menu sourced from local fishing crews.
  • Carmel-by-the-Sea restaurant Chez Noir specializes in coastal California cuisine and is run by husband-and-wife team chef Jonny and Monique Black.
  • Auro in Calistoga pairs Napa Valley's finest wines with a rotating menu of seasonal ingredients overseen by lead executive chef Rogelio Garcia.
