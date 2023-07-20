40 mins ago - Food and Drink
Four Bay Area restaurants awarded their first Michelin star
Four Bay Area restaurants received their first Michelin star at the 2023 Michelin Guide California ceremony this week.
Driving the news: Northern California dominated the highly coveted awards this year.
- San Francisco-based Nari offers a variety of Thai flavors under chef Pim Techamuanvivit, who opened the restaurant as a tribute to the generations of women who laid the foundation for Thai cuisine.
- Chef Peter Hemsley's Aphotic, also in San Francisco, serves a 10-course seafood menu sourced from local fishing crews.
- Carmel-by-the-Sea restaurant Chez Noir specializes in coastal California cuisine and is run by husband-and-wife team chef Jonny and Monique Black.
- Auro in Calistoga pairs Napa Valley's finest wines with a rotating menu of seasonal ingredients overseen by lead executive chef Rogelio Garcia.
