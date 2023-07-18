Proposed legislation seeks to bring more night markets to California
As San Francisco prepares to pilot a night market in the fall, one state lawmaker wants to make it easier for cities throughout California to run their own.
State of play: This week, California Assemblymember Matt Haney announced plans to introduce legislation to create year-long permits for recurring events like night and farmers markets.
- Organizers of such events are currently required to apply for a permit every few months, according to Haney's office.
- Last week, San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio announced a one-time night market pilot in the Sunset this September.
What they're saying: "There's no constituency in California calling for more red tape and paperwork for farmers markets," Haney said in a press release. "Part of bringing culture and business back into our downtown means removing barriers and cutting through unnecessary bureaucracy."
What's next: The Sunset's night market will be Sept. 15 on Irving Street between 20th and 23rd avenues.
- Engardio's hope is to host monthly markets next year.
