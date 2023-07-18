Proposed legislation seeks to bring more night markets to California

A vendor bags fruit for a customer at a farmers market in San Francisco in June 2022. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As San Francisco prepares to pilot a night market in the fall, one state lawmaker wants to make it easier for cities throughout California to run their own.

State of play: This week, California Assemblymember Matt Haney announced plans to introduce legislation to create year-long permits for recurring events like night and farmers markets.

Organizers of such events are currently required to apply for a permit every few months, according to Haney's office.

Last week, San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio announced a one-time night market pilot in the Sunset this September.

What they're saying: "There's no constituency in California calling for more red tape and paperwork for farmers markets," Haney said in a press release. "Part of bringing culture and business back into our downtown means removing barriers and cutting through unnecessary bureaucracy."

What's next: The Sunset's night market will be Sept. 15 on Irving Street between 20th and 23rd avenues.