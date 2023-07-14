Stanford hosts monthlong outdoor concert series
Stanford is holding a series of outdoor concerts spanning a diverse arts portfolio throughout July.
Why it matters: The university's Frost Amphitheater provides a different viewing experience. In an outdoor setting where you can freely lounge, eat and drink, the vibe is more relaxed and much less formal.
Yes, but: It has its trade-offs. More than a few bugs come out to enjoy the performance as well, and you'll hear little kids habitually chattering in the background.
The big picture: Stanford Live is already halfway through its programming for the concert series, but if you missed the first few events, don't worry — there are plenty more.
- Friday night: San Francisco Symphony performs Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor and Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations.
- July 21: San Francisco Symphony highlights Hollywood's "Golden Age of Cinema."
- July 27: SFJAZZ brings Academy Award-winning Uruguayan artist Jorge Drexler to share a taste of his country's traditional music.
- July 28: Frost Amphitheater screens "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" alongside a live performance of the film's score.
- Aug. 3-4: San Francisco Ballet presents selections including "Madcap", a theatrical examination of the anatomy of a clown, and Igor Stravinsky's Violin Concerto.
Of note: Visit Stanford Live's website to check what you are and aren't allowed to bring in — it's stricter than you might expect.
- Tickets typically start at $35.
