Stanford hosts monthlong outdoor concert series

Stanford's Frost Amphitheater hosts the first day of its Re:SET concert series on June 2. Photo: Steve Jennings via Getty Images

Stanford is holding a series of outdoor concerts spanning a diverse arts portfolio throughout July.

Why it matters: The university's Frost Amphitheater provides a different viewing experience. In an outdoor setting where you can freely lounge, eat and drink, the vibe is more relaxed and much less formal.

Yes, but: It has its trade-offs. More than a few bugs come out to enjoy the performance as well, and you'll hear little kids habitually chattering in the background.

The big picture: Stanford Live is already halfway through its programming for the concert series, but if you missed the first few events, don't worry — there are plenty more.

Of note: Visit Stanford Live's website to check what you are and aren't allowed to bring in — it's stricter than you might expect.