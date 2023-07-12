Ghirardelli ice cream shop reopens this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is reopening its flagship chocolate and ice cream shop at Ghirardelli Square on Thursday after a six-month renovation.

Thought bubble: Ghirardelli was my go-to hangout spot in high school, so I couldn't resist the opportunity to visit my old stomping grounds.

The most noticeable differences are the giant replica cable car for seating in the upper level and what Ghirardelli says is the largest flowing chocolate wall in North America.

Photo: Albert Law, courtesy of Edible

The intrigue: Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child fame will lead the ceremonial ribbon cutting Thursday morning.

Flashback: Ghirardelli was founded in San Francisco in 1852 and opened its flagship ice cream shop in 1966.

What's next: The first 171 people in line will get a free hot fudge sundae.