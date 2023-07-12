15 mins ago - Things to Do
Ghirardelli ice cream shop reopens this week
Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is reopening its flagship chocolate and ice cream shop at Ghirardelli Square on Thursday after a six-month renovation.
Thought bubble: Ghirardelli was my go-to hangout spot in high school, so I couldn't resist the opportunity to visit my old stomping grounds.
- The most noticeable differences are the giant replica cable car for seating in the upper level and what Ghirardelli says is the largest flowing chocolate wall in North America.
The intrigue: Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child fame will lead the ceremonial ribbon cutting Thursday morning.
Flashback: Ghirardelli was founded in San Francisco in 1852 and opened its flagship ice cream shop in 1966.
What's next: The first 171 people in line will get a free hot fudge sundae.
- The reopening party starts at 10am, with the store officially opening at 11am.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.