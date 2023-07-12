15 mins ago - Things to Do

Ghirardelli ice cream shop reopens this week

Megan Rose Dickey

Photo: Albert Law

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is reopening its flagship chocolate and ice cream shop at Ghirardelli Square on Thursday after a six-month renovation.

Thought bubble: Ghirardelli was my go-to hangout spot in high school, so I couldn't resist the opportunity to visit my old stomping grounds.

  • The most noticeable differences are the giant replica cable car for seating in the upper level and what Ghirardelli says is the largest flowing chocolate wall in North America.
Photo: Albert Law, courtesy of Edible

The intrigue: Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child fame will lead the ceremonial ribbon cutting Thursday morning.

Flashback: Ghirardelli was founded in San Francisco in 1852 and opened its flagship ice cream shop in 1966.

What's next: The first 171 people in line will get a free hot fudge sundae.

  • The reopening party starts at 10am, with the store officially opening at 11am.
