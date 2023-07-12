3 hours ago - Education

CSU board weighs 6% annual tuition hike amid funding gap, protests

Shawna Chen
Photo of Nancy Pelosi speaking from a podium at a commencement speech

Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks at San Francisco State University's 2019 commencement ceremony at Oracle Park. Photo: Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

At the California State University (CSU) system's Board of Trustees meeting this week, a proposed tuition hike has taken the main stage.

Why it matters: A funding gap has spurred the board to consider an annual 6% tuition increase for full-time undergraduate tudents for five years. Tuition would jump from $5,742 to $6,084 in the first year and reach $7,682 by the 2028-29 academic year.

  • The CSU system faces a 15% funding gap — around $1.5 billion — between the revenue it receives and its operating costs, a May report found.

State of play: CSU has nearly 500,000 students and about 60,000 employees. That includes Bay Area campuses San Francisco State University, which serves roughly 26,000 students, and San Jos​​é State University, which is the CSU's oldest institution and serves almost 25,000 students.

  • But CSU has struggled in recent years to meet needs — the May analysis highlighted that support for student services like academic advising and counseling received the lowest funding in proportion to total costs for the 2021-22 school year.
  • The report, led by CSU's Sustainable Financial Model Workgroup, also revealed that the system's revenues only covered 86% of its overall costs in that same year.

Of note: CSU last raised tuition in 2017 by 4.9%.

Yes, but: Students have expressed concern about the impact of a tuition hike, especially if it remains indefinite. The California State Student Association (CSSA) released a statement Tuesday in opposition to the proposal and noted that it would hurt students struggling with the pandemic aftermath and escalating living costs.

  • Staff unions have also called on the system to adopt recommendations from a lawmaker-backed report that would enact a series of 5% raises after the study found that CSU staff earn about 12% less than comparable workers in their fields.

What they're saying: Dozens of CSU faculty members and students rallied Tuesday to protest the tuition hike while calling on CSU to increase wages for staff.

  • Several student organizers emphasized public universities' role responsibility in fostering an equitable system that doesn't leave low-income and other marginalized students behind.
  • "This is not the time for these students to carry the financial burden of the CSU," CSU faculty union president Charles Toombs told trustees Tuesday.

What to watch: CSU leaders are aiming to get the board's approval on a tuition hike at its next meeting in September.

