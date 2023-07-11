How giving birth has become more dangerous in California

Data: Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Maternal mortality rates in California more than doubled between 1999 and 2019, according to a new study that provides the first state-level breakdowns by ethnic group.

By the numbers: The overall number of deaths per 100,000 live births in California increased from 8.7 to almost 18.4 over the two decades.

Broken down by group, such deaths across California rose from 14 to nearly 40 among American Indians and Alaska Natives and from more than 32 to about 49 among Black individuals.

Among Asians, Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders (AAPI), the number rose from 10 to 19; among Hispanics it went from nearly 9 to 15; and increased from nearly 8 to more than 16 among white people, researchers found.

Yes, but: When you break out data for Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders specifically from AAPIs as a whole, their risk of severe health outcomes is significantly higher, prior studies have found.

The big picture: Nationwide, maternal mortality rates more than doubled in that same timeframe, with states in the Midwest, Great Plains and South accounting for significant increases, Axios' Oriana González reports.

Overall, there were an estimated 1,210 U.S. maternal deaths in 2019, compared to 505 in 1999.

Driving the news: American Indians and Alaska Natives had the biggest increases, particularly in states in the middle of the country where such inequities "had not been previously highlighted," researchers wrote.

"Often, states in the South are called out as having the worst maternal mortality rates in the nation, whereas California and Massachusetts have the best. But that doesn't tell the whole story," said Allison Bryant, co-first study author.

Details: Maternal mortality is defined as a death that takes place during birth or up to a year later.

The study looked at pregnant individuals aged 10 to 54.

Common causes of maternal death include mental health conditions (including death by suicide and overdose related to substance use disorder), hemorrhages, blood clots, high blood pressure and cardiac and coronary conditions.

Zoom in: San Francisco's estimated maternal mortality rate is 11.2 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the San Francisco Health Improvement Partnership (SFHIP).

Roughly one person dies from complications related to pregnancy or childbirth each year in San Francisco. The top three causes are embolism (the obstruction of one or more arteries), infection and chronic disease, per SFHIP.

Black people in the city die from these types of complications at disproportionately high rates, as do Pacific Islanders.

Black, Latino and Asian or Pacific Islander residents are also more likely to report experiencing racism during prenatal care compared to white residents.

Of note: San Francisco is piloting a program that gives Black and Pacific Islander participants $1,000 every month for the duration of their pregnancy and their baby's first six months.

Go deeper: The state of Black maternal health in the Bay Area