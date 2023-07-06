In 1886, John McLaren was hired to serve as head gardener of Golden Gate Park.

He later became the city's first superintendent of parks and held the position for 53 years, overseeing maintenance and construction of San Francisco's recreational spaces.

Flashback: "It's said that he would ride in his carriage from McLaren Lodge where he lived (now Recreation and Park Department headquarters at Stanyan and the entrance to the park) to visit every part of the park and check up on his gardeners," according to the SF Botanical Gardens' website.

His disdain of statues in parks was well-documented. He referred to them as "stookies" and preferred to focus on expanding San Francisco's variety of trees and plants, at one point even planting bushes in front of some statues to hide them.

The irony: A statue of McLaren was actually made while he was alive, but he refused to let it be installed until after his death in 1945.