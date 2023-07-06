How San Francisco's racial demographics have changed since 2000

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Estimates include people reporting one race alone; Hispanic individuals are also included in other categories, as they may be of any race; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

San Francisco's metro area population experienced a 10.7% increase from 2000 to 2022, but that trend wasn’t evenly distributed across all racial groups, per a new Axios analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

Why it matters: Such demographic data is a vital snapshot of how the racial and ethnic makeup of the U.S. is changing over time and can inform policies and programs nationwide.

Driving the news: From 2000 to 2022, San Francisco recorded spikes in mixed-race people, American Indians and Alaska Natives, Asians, Hispanics or Latinos and Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders.

Meanwhile, the share of Black people fell 13.1%. The number of white people also saw a decline, though to a lesser degree.

Our thought bubble: ​​San Francisco's diminishing Black population is a symptom of larger issues, including the rising cost of housing, discriminatory housing practices, health disparities, the destruction of primarily Black neighborhoods and gentrification.

The city’s Black population has the lowest median income household and the highest mortality rate for nine of the top 10 causes of death, a 2020 San Francisco Human Rights Commission report found.

Context: Of the over 808,000 people in San Francisco city today…

39.2% are white.

34.4% are Asian.

15.4% are Hispanic or Latino.

8.4% are mixed-race.

5.2% are Black.

0.5% are American Indian and Alaska Native.

0.4% are Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander.

Don’t forget: San Francisco also lost a staggering 7.1% of its residents between 2020 and 2022 — a decline that was likely at least partially fueled by the remote work era combined with still-climbing housing costs.

Zoom out: Nationally, the country's Pacific Islander, Asian and Hispanic or Latino populations saw the biggest percentage increases between 2000 and 2022.

The number of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders grew about 120%, to nearly 879,000.

The Asian population grew about 105%, to 21 million.

The Hispanic or Latino population grew about 80%, to nearly 64 million.

The Black population grew 31%, to 45.4 million.

The big picture: Demographic trends are driven by varied factors, including birth, mortality and immigration rates among different socioeconomic groups.

The U.S. is still predominantly white. America’s white population saw a 19% growth between 2000 and 2022 to nearly 252 million.

The country is also rapidly aging, Axios' Emily Peck recently reported with the median age reaching a record 38.9 last year.

Of note: The share of people who say they're "extremely proud" to be an American has been falling for years — and ​​a record high 50% of Americans now view the state of morality in the U.S. as "poor," according to new Gallup data.