Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area: July 7-9

Shawna Chen
Illustration of lit marquee letters spelling "WEEKEND" sitting in a row of theater seats.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

We're well into July, and the Bay Area has a whole host of activities going on.

  • Take advantage of the summer! Here's what to check out this weekend:
🐲 Chinatown Dragon

The Great Star Theater is hosting a variety show that runs through Aug. 20. The family-friendly program features traditional Chinese dance and music, swordplay, circus work and more.

  • "Chinatown Dragon" begins at 7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. Tickets are $29-69.
🦖 Jurassic World Live

"Jurassic World" comes to life in a live-action arena show at San Jose's SAP Center, where you'll find the franchise's most iconic dinosaurs in a performance filled with stunts, pyrotechnics and sound effects.

  • Shows are Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 11am, 3pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 1pm and 5pm. Tickets start at $18.75.
🐾 Paws-itively Summer

Starting Saturday, Thrive City is hosting a series of pet-friendly activities from 10am to 12pm every Saturday in July.

  • There will be a pup park, crafts station and pup cup bar. Registration is free.
🤤 Sazon Latin Food Festival

The Sazon Latin Food Festival comes to Alameda Sunday with selections of food from across the Caribbean, Central and South America.

  • It's 11am to 6pm at Faction Brewing. Admission is free.
