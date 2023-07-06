Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area: July 7-9
We're well into July, and the Bay Area has a whole host of activities going on.
- Take advantage of the summer! Here's what to check out this weekend:
🐲 Chinatown Dragon
The Great Star Theater is hosting a variety show that runs through Aug. 20. The family-friendly program features traditional Chinese dance and music, swordplay, circus work and more.
- "Chinatown Dragon" begins at 7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. Tickets are $29-69.
🦖 Jurassic World Live
"Jurassic World" comes to life in a live-action arena show at San Jose's SAP Center, where you'll find the franchise's most iconic dinosaurs in a performance filled with stunts, pyrotechnics and sound effects.
- Shows are Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 11am, 3pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 1pm and 5pm. Tickets start at $18.75.
🐾 Paws-itively Summer
Starting Saturday, Thrive City is hosting a series of pet-friendly activities from 10am to 12pm every Saturday in July.
- There will be a pup park, crafts station and pup cup bar. Registration is free.
🤤 Sazon Latin Food Festival
The Sazon Latin Food Festival comes to Alameda Sunday with selections of food from across the Caribbean, Central and South America.
- It's 11am to 6pm at Faction Brewing. Admission is free.
