Top Eats: Seafood galore at The Marshall Store in Marin
My family took an outing to Marin County over the weekend and found this gem of a seafood restaurant along Highway 1.
The big picture: Nestled alongside the sparkling waters of Tomales Bay, the family-owned Marshall Store offers oysters fresh from their farm and an array of seafood dishes.
- We'd been looking for a dog-friendly outdoor dining setting and saw this pop up on Yelp with 4.5 stars.
Of note: I knew it was going to be good as soon as I saw the airport-security-like setup for the queue of people waiting to order.
My parents and I ended up sharing a half-dozen of the grilled Kilpatrick oysters ($26), which had a tangy kick and were loaded with bacon bits and Worcestershire sauce.
- I also ordered their clam chowder ($12), which was sprinkled with celery, and a Dungeness crab sandwich special ($28) that had the perfect bread-to-crab ratio.
- I gave Mopsie a few oyster crackers, and she rated them a 5/5 as well.
- We sat in a canopied area right by the water, and a light ocean breeze offered some relief from the heat.
The bottom line: If you find yourself up north, be sure to check it out.
