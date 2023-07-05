Top Eats: Seafood galore at The Marshall Store in Marin

The Marshall Store's Dungeness crab sandwich special. Our dog Mopsie watched me eat it with a good dose of longing. Photo: Shawna Chen/Axios

My family took an outing to Marin County over the weekend and found this gem of a seafood restaurant along Highway 1.

The big picture: Nestled alongside the sparkling waters of Tomales Bay, the family-owned Marshall Store offers oysters fresh from their farm and an array of seafood dishes.

We'd been looking for a dog-friendly outdoor dining setting and saw this pop up on Yelp with 4.5 stars.

Of note: I knew it was going to be good as soon as I saw the airport-security-like setup for the queue of people waiting to order.

My parents and I ended up sharing a half-dozen of the grilled Kilpatrick oysters ($26), which had a tangy kick and were loaded with bacon bits and Worcestershire sauce.

I also ordered their clam chowder ($12), which was sprinkled with celery, and a Dungeness crab sandwich special ($28) that had the perfect bread-to-crab ratio.

I gave Mopsie a few oyster crackers, and she rated them a 5/5 as well.

We sat in a canopied area right by the water, and a light ocean breeze offered some relief from the heat.

The bottom line: If you find yourself up north, be sure to check it out.